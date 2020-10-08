Police seek help identifying man wanted in child sexual conduct case

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) -The Charleston Police Department says they are seeking the public’s help finding a man wanted in a criminal sexual conduct with a minor case in West Ashley.
Police say the suspect is an older man who is mostly bald with white hair, a mustache.
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Sam Rittenberg Blvd. at the Citadel Mall Stadium 16 on Sept. 26, officers say.
CPD says anyone with information can call the on-duty Central Detective at 843-743-7200.
