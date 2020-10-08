Public Safety Committee to receive After Action Review, Executive Summery released

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Public Safety Committee has released the executive summary of the Charleston Police Department’s May riot After Action Review and will be reviewing it Thursday.
The Public Safety Committee says they will be discussing the After Action Review at their 2 p.m. meeting Thursday.
The CPD says the After Action Review sets out to evaluate the police response to the protests and riots that occurred in the City of Charleston on May 30 and May 31.
By identifying shortcomings, and areas in which the Charleston Police Department can improve, the CPD says they will further advance in their mission to protect and serve the citizens of Charleston
In the review, the CPD acknowledged the death of George Floyd and the protest started as mostly peaceful.
Additionally, they laid out a number of new techniques and strategies CPD would be taking to mitigate violence in similar situations.
The Public Safety Committee has said the review can be livestreamed via the city’s Youtube page.
