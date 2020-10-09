Charleston Southern Volleyball probation extended, Coach accused of contacting prospects

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The NCAA says that The Charleston Southern Women’s Volleyball team will have their probation extended another year.
NCAA enforcement staff say that Charleston Southern Head Coach David McFatrich had numerous impermissible contacts with student-athletes and their parents during the 2019 recruiting season.
McFatrich is accused of having 79 impermissible contacts with at least eight women’s volleyball student-athletes and two parents of student-athletes he coached or recruited at a previous institution, the NCAA says.
McFatrich’s contacts with these recruit were made from Mar. 26 through Nov. 29 of 2019 NCAA documents stated.
Since McFatrich did not obtain authorization through the notification of transfer process, the NCAA says that the Charleston Southern Women’s Volleyball team will be on probation for another season.
