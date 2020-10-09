Georgetown County School District to continue hybrid instruction following DHEC report review

“This week’s DHEC report showed Georgetown County’s overall rating has returned to HIGH, due to the Percent Positive rate rising from 7.3% last week to 10.4% putting it just above the threshold of the 10% High rating,” district officials said. “This increase in turn caused the Trend in Incidence Rate to move from Medium to High. The Incidence Rate per 100,000 remained in the Medium category this week.”