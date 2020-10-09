Police: One hospitalized after North Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
Police say they first responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Lowell Drive at around 9 p.m. Thursday.
Once on scene, officers say they found the victim with a gun shot wound to the leg sitting in the passenger seat of a blue Chevy Impala.
Officers say they located ten bullet holes in the driver side door and 12 9mm shell casings on the ground around the car.
The victim was transported Category 3 to Trident Medical Center, police say.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
