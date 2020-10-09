Preservation Society raises nearly $6 million to double efforts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A local non-profit says they are working to preserve the city of Charleston and they have made a big step toward expanding their efforts.
The Charleston Preservation Society has been around for 100 years, but they say they just raised almost $6 million directed toward holding leaders accountable for how they shape the future of our city.
Society leaders say their Centennial Campaign kicked off about a year and a half ago and the society is planning to make the most of a financial windfall.
Charleston Preservation Society Executive Director Kristopher King says it started because recently the growth and challenges facing the Charleston community have changed.
The organization says they will now double its advocacy staff of 11 so each can attend city meetings three to four days a week and sift through the changes developers are proposing.
They are also in the process of purchasing new technology that King says will layer the many developments the city is looking at and show what the traffic will look like. He says often times the bigger picture is overlooked.
Some instances also require the Preservation Society to hire an attorney for legal action, and King says there will be $1.5 million set aside for fees.
“The message is really resonating, and I think you talk to anyone in this area and you know there is this concern about the amount of change that’s happening," King said. “And we’re just trying to present an opportunity to do something about that.”
The Preservation Society says their two main focuses are the Laurel Island Development and the East Side Smoke Stacks. They say they are attending every meeting possible to assure the developers are making decisions that in the best interest of the city.
