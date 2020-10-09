Report: Lowcountry deputies find sleeping prison guard in car with more than $36k in drugs

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry deputies responding to a car that was blocking traffic said they found a sleeping prison guard behind the wheel along with more than $36,000 in drugs.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Herbert Mitchell who is a Georgia prison guard. He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
His arrest stems from a call Friday morning when deputies responded to Shiloh Loop for a car blocking traffic.
Deputies reported that when they approached the car and attempted to contact the driver, later identified as Mitchell, he was sleeping in the driver’s seat.
“During this time, deputies observed considerable amounts of narcotics in plain view,” the sheriff’s office said. “In total, deputies seized 194.8 grams of Methamphetamine and 305.8 grams of Marijuana.”
Mitchell was locked up at the Colleton County Detention Center awaiting his bond hearing.
Deputies are continuing the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.