S.C. reports 874 new cases of COVID-19, and 14 additional deaths

S.C. reports 874 new cases of COVID-19, and 14 additional deaths
(Source: AP)
By Ray Rivera | October 9, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT - Updated October 9 at 2:42 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 874 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional confirmed deaths.

Friday’s report brings the total number of confirmed cases to 150,033, probable cases to 5,643, confirmed deaths to 3,325, and 205 probable deaths.

Today, DHEC provided new guidelines for outdoor and indoor visitation at nursing homes and community residential care facilities, commonly referred to as assisted living facilities. These guidelines are also recommended for intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

“The guidelines for both indoor and outdoor visitation are based on the most recent CMS guidance for reopening nursing homes, as well as CDC guidance for COVID-19 in nursing homes,” DHEC officials said. “The visitation status of all nursing homes and community residential care facilities in the state will begin to be provided in a new weekly report which will be available online for the first time on Tuesday, Oct. 13.”

The latest hospital bed occupancy information can be found here.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,591,017
Total tests reported to DHEC on Thursday 7,665
Percent Positive in latest test results 11.4%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Friday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,776 85
Berkeley County 5,498 86
Charleston County 15,853 249
Colleton County 1,087 41
Dorchester County 4,196 88
Georgetown County 1,744 34
Orangeburg County 3,156 126
Williamsburg County 1,219 37

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

COVID19-Case_and_Probable_S... by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

COVID19-Death-Summary_10-09... by Live 5 News



Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.