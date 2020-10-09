State Swim Championships kick off in North Charleston this weekend

“Parents, we do ask that you livestream this event. We hope that you understand that we did everything possible to make sure that we could offer a championship for our athletes in South Carolina,” Brooks says. “The only way that we saw that we could do this without drastically cutting the number of athletes that we brought to the championship, was to eliminate spectators. Unfortunately, that’s the only way that we could get this to work and we wanted to provide the greatest opportunities for the athletes of the state.”