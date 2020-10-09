Representative Joe Cunningham holds town hall on Lowcountry COVID aid

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Democratic Representative Joe Cunningham held a town hall on Friday discussing COVID-19.
Cunningham says as the Lowcountry continues to see large numbers of positive cases of COVID-19, the ongoing high positivity rate indicates that the pandemic is still not over.
Cunningham says that despite efforts to re-open schools and the economy fully, the Lowcounty has seen high COVID-19 numbers.
Cunningham was joined by local experts from MUSC.
