Representative Joe Cunningham holds town hall on Lowcountry COVID aid

By Riley Bean | October 9, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT - Updated October 9 at 1:45 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Democratic Representative Joe Cunningham held a town hall on Friday discussing COVID-19.

Cunningham says as the Lowcountry continues to see large numbers of positive cases of COVID-19, the ongoing high positivity rate indicates that the pandemic is still not over.

Cunningham says that despite efforts to re-open schools and the economy fully, the Lowcounty has seen high COVID-19 numbers.

Cunningham was joined by local experts from MUSC.

