Watching Delta, rain chances increasing this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clouds will start to increase today as moisture from Hurricane Delta begins to spread out across the Southeast ahead of the landfall expected later today. Hurricane Delta will make landfall late this afternoon and evening along the Southwest Louisiana coastline. We’ll start to see clouds on the increase today but for most of us we’ll continue to stay dry. The chance of rain will be low today but we can’t entirely rule out one or two spotty light showers. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s. Over the weekend, the rain chance will start to increase across the Lowcountry. It appears that Saturday will be the drier of the two weekend days with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible on Sunday. Despite the lower rain chance on Saturday, we still expect a few showers to be possible both in the morning and afternoon. Highs this weekend will be in the low 80s with lows in the low 70s. Drier weather will return early next week.