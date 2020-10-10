Discount book sale to raise money for Charleston County Public Library

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of books will be on sale Saturday for the Charleston Friends of the Library Book Sale.
It’s happening at the Wando Mt. Pleasant Library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 10.
The first hour is dedicated to senior shopping.
Organizers say it’s the “biggest bargain in town.”
They say there will be hundreds of gently used books, CDs and DVDs.
Safety protocols include masked volunteers, sanitized shopping baskets, one direction lanes, social distancing, and limited capacity. All sale attendees will be required to wear a mask as well.
All proceeds from the sale benefit the Charleston County Public Library. The money helps support thousands of live and virtual programs at all 15 library branches. Those services include learning activities for children, reading programs for kids and adults, health education series, computer classes for job training and lectures from local historians and more.
The Charleston Friends of the Library is a nonprofit that invests in libraries to help communities they serve thrive. The nonprofit says public funding is not enough.
The Wando Mt. Pleasant Library is located at 1400 Carolina Park Blvd.
