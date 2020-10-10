Drive-thru flu shots available at Mt. Pleasant pharmacy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Flu shots are available during a drive-thru clinic on Saturday.



It’ll be in the back parking lot of Sweetgrass Pharmacy and Compounding in Mt. Pleasant.



The Flu Clinic is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.



You’ll need to bring your health insurance card.



When you arrive, you’ll be asked to pull up to a tent and to roll up your sleeve.



Organizers say they will provide high-dose vaccines for patients 65 and older and flu vaccines for children and adults.



Every participating vehicle will receive a free bottle of hand sanitizer.



Organizers say people can call 843-654-4013 with questions.