Drive-thru flu shots available at Mt. Pleasant pharmacy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Flu shots are available during a drive-thru clinic on Saturday.
It’ll be in the back parking lot of Sweetgrass Pharmacy and Compounding in Mt. Pleasant.
The Flu Clinic is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.
You’ll need to bring your health insurance card.
When you arrive, you’ll be asked to pull up to a tent and to roll up your sleeve.
Organizers say they will provide high-dose vaccines for patients 65 and older and flu vaccines for children and adults.
Every participating vehicle will receive a free bottle of hand sanitizer.
Organizers say people can call 843-654-4013 with questions.
