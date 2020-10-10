FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy with a few showers Saturday, likely rain/storm chance Sunday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Delta will continue to usher in plenty of moisture to the southeast. A few showers are possible late Saturday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. The chance for showers will increase Saturday night and especially Sunday. Delta will pull in a warm front that will allow some heavy rain to possibly move through early Sunday morning. A strong thunderstorm or two is possible. Areas north to the Lowcountry have a greater chance for a tornado, but we cannot completely rule out the low chance for one in our areas.
The rain chance quickly drops off after Sunday and sunshine quickly returns. Despite a weak front trying to move through Tuesday, temperatures will trend above normal. There is a few indicators a much stronger front will move through next weekend and could bring a big cool down!
TODAY: Mostly cloud with a few showers; HIGH: 83.
TONIGHT: Isolated rain, warm; LOW: 73.
TOMORROW: Scattered rain and storms likely, not a washout; HIGH: 85.
MONDAY: Drier and warm; HIGH: 85.
TUESDAY: Warm and sunny; HIGH: 86.
WEDNESDAY: Not as warm with sunshine; HIGH: 83.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
