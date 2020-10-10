SCDOT: North Charleston road closed through Sunday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a section of Spruill Avenue in North Charleston will be temporarily closed to complete a construction project.
They say the section of Spruill Avenue between the north end of Burton Avenue and the south end of Meeting Street, by the Family Dollar, will be closed for through traffic from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.
Traffic is being detoured onto Burton Lane between Carner Avenue, Meeting Street and Spruill Avenue, department officials say. Local access to Stromboli Avenue from Spruill Avenue will be available from the south.
SCDOT says the Charleston Water System is installing an 8 inch waterline under Spruill Avenue just north of Stromboli Avenue, department officials say. This is part of an initiative they call Port Access Road.
A public notice sent out from engineers says weather or other conditions can cause unexpected delays.
They ask people to use caution when driving in the area and using the detour.
