Taylor Swift backs Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in first public presidential endorsement

Biden thanked Swift for her support and “for speaking out at this crucial moment in our nation’s history,” on Twitter. He also appeared to reference lyrics to her hit song, “…Ready For It” with a question to followers, “Election Day is right around the corner — are you ready for it?” He added a link to the website iwillvote.com, which allows residents in all 50 states to check their voter registration status and provides specific details on voting in their state.