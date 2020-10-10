'We know he’s in a good place’: Fallen MBPD officer’s former fitness group holds workout in his honor

“His goal was to be in the police force, and I wanted to help him get in shape so it was a perfect fit," said Hancher’s neighbor Elton Oakley, who first brought him to F3 years ago. “I remember one time after Jacob got started he texted me asking are you going in the morning? And that would get me geared up, I pull up to his house at 4:45 and he was like a clock, he’d come around the corner and jump in the truck."