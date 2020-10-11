Battery advance in playoffs with 2-1 win over Charlotte

The Battery had a late chance to decide the game in regulation as Cichero received the ball in the left side of the penalty area and fired toward the near side of the net to force Miller into a save, and he then almost got on the end of the ensuing corner by Robbie Crawford from the left at the near post but steered his header wide as the game went to extra time. There, though, Charleston would find its winner through Bosua to set up another clash with the Rowdies.