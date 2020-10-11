Bridgewater’s 2 TDs, Burris pick lead Panthers over Falcons

Falcons: CB Kendal Sheffield, who missed the first three games of the season with a foot injury, left the field in the final minute of the first half with an injured right ankle. Sheffield was hurt while trying to defend a 22-yard pass along the sideline to Anderson. ... Injury plagued DE Takk McKinley sustained a groin injury in the first quarter and did not return. ... Jones couldn’t go because of a lingering hamstring injury that has kept him off the field for all but one half in the last three games.