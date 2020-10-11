Charleston restaurant employee loses job after tweet regarding city councilmember’s food

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An employee at a Charleston restaurant has lost her job after a tweet suggesting the tampering of a city councilman’s food.
The tweet appears to reference putting bleach in District 10 Councilman Harry Griffin’s food. Griffin said he has filed a report with both the Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
“We value food and customer safety above all else,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said. “The individual responsible for the original tweet understands the egregious nature of her social media post and we have jointly concluded that she will no longer be employed with our organization. As a community of businesses, we value respect, inclusivity and civility and will always encourage our team members to act accordingly.”
“CPD takes things of this nature very seriously," spokesperson for the Charleston Police Department Charles Francis said. “It will thoroughly be investigated and we will work with our partners at the Sheriff’s Office during the investigation.”
