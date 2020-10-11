Deputies asking for public’s help in fatal shooting investigation

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and State Law Enforcement Division are investigating a fatal shooting in Colleton County.
Deputies say the shooting happened Saturday night just after 8 p.m. on Drain Road.
They say this investigation remains open and active, and they’re limiting the release of more details.
If anyone has information regarding the shooting, please contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
