FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Not feeling like Fall at all with a slight shower/storm chance!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A warm front has cleared the area and temps will feel warm and humid. The forecast high is 86 with a heat index near 90 degrees this afternoon! Look for some more sunshine alter in the day with some clouds to start. A spotty shower could develop at anytime because of the moisture across the southeast, but a front near I-95 later today will help increase the rain chance a bit. There is a slight chance for a light shower and thunderstorm this afternoon. Overnight lows will drop to near 70 degrees feeling mild. Tomorrow plenty of sunshine returns, but temps will stay above normal ahead of the next front. Highs will continue to peak in the mid 80 through Tuesday and cool to near 80 degrees mid-week. The next strong cold front won’t push through until the end of the work week.