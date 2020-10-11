FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Not feeling like Fall at all with a slight shower/storm chance!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A warm front has cleared the area and temps will feel warm and humid. The forecast high is 86 with a heat index near 90 degrees this afternoon! Look for some more sunshine alter in the day with some clouds to start. A spotty shower could develop at anytime because of the moisture across the southeast, but a front near I-95 later today will help increase the rain chance a bit. There is a slight chance for a light shower and thunderstorm this afternoon. Overnight lows will drop to near 70 degrees feeling mild. Tomorrow plenty of sunshine returns, but temps will stay above normal ahead of the next front. Highs will continue to peak in the mid 80 through Tuesday and cool to near 80 degrees mid-week. The next strong cold front won’t push through until the end of the work week.
Delta is now post-tropical and continues to be a rainmaker for the Tennessee Valley. The system will pull north and dissipate. Elsewhere, we are watching one areas in the Atlantic moving west near to the Lesser Antilles. This tropical wave has a low end chance of developing as shear will make it tough for the system to survive mid-week.
TODAY: Very warm with a slight rain/storm chance; HIGH: 86.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild; LOW: 69.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm; HIGH: 84.
TUESDAY: Very warm with a lot of sunshine; HIGH: 86.
WEDNESDAY: Warm with sunshine; HIGH: 82.
THURSDAY: Warm with sunshine; HIGH: 83.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
