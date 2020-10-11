James Island Charter High School starting hybrid learning schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 1,000 students will return to class at James Island Charter High School starting Monday under a split, hybrid schedule to allow for smaller class sizes and social distancing.
Principal Timothy Thorn says the school, which has more than 1,500 hundred students enrolled, will open its doors to around 540 students on Monday and Tuesday and another group with the same amount for classes on Thursday and Friday to avoid crowding throughout the week.
“We are excited to have our kids back and see them face to face,” Thorn said.
Wednesday classes will remain fully virtual for all students.
Virtual academy student Emily Hames said she is glad to see many friends return to class. She says adjusting to online learning is still a work in process.
“I miss my friends I miss getting up and going to school because it kind of gives you motivation to actually do your work when you are at school and in that kind of environment rather than in your room,” Hames.
High school senior Aidan Worthington will return this week and says he is excited to be back in-person even for just two days a week.
“It will be good to go back and see our teachers and definitely our other classmates in person just because I haven’t seen them in a long time,” Worthington said.
Crews will be cleaning high contact areas throughout the day and the entire school will be sanitized using a mister on Tuesdays.
Parent Michele Hoban said she has been encouraged to see the work teachers and staff are making to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“I’ve been really impressed,” Hoban said. “We don’t want to go back we just want to move forward and try to keep everyone safe and try to stay in school.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.