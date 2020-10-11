Lowcountry electric company sends crews to Louisiana for hurricane relief

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley Electric Cooperative sent crews to Louisiana Sunday morning to help with Hurricane Delta recovery.
A press release from the company says they will be assisting Jeff Davis Electric Company, an electric company based out of Louisiana.
The Category 2 hurricane made landfall on Friday leaving all of JDEC’s members without power, the company says. This comes six weeks after Hurricane Laura devastated the co-op’s entire service territory in Charles, LA.
BEC says they sent three line crews and one right-of-way crew to help with outage recovery. They will assist JDEC for one week before being replaced with new crews, if needed.
To help with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura six weeks prior, the company sent 50 linemen and support personnel to help JDEC for three weeks.
Four other South Carolina cooperatives are also sending crews to help JDEC with restoration efforts.
The press release says one of the guiding principles of cooperatives is “Cooperation Among Coops” which is why electric cooperatives provide mutual aid in the wake of storms and natural disasters.
Berkeley Electric Cooperative is the largest electric cooperative in South Carolina and serves over 106,000 member-accounts in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties.
