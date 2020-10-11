Police arrest man on multiple charges after chase with stolen vehicle

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase with a stolen vehicle.
Reports state Justin Martin, 23, was arrested early Friday morning and charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Carry of a Handgun, Possession of a Handgun by Persons Unlawful, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and Possession of Cocaine.
Police say they were notified of a stolen 2007 Jeep Commander Thursday night when an officer on patrol early Friday morning found the vehicle and attempted to pull over the driver.
They say Martin, the driver, came to a brief stop and drove off at a high rate of speed.
The chase lasted about 10 minutes on I-26 westbound as Martin swerved in and out of lanes at 110 mph, reports state. It ended when officers deployed spike strips, which popped two of the vehicle’s tires.
Officers say Martin came to a stop 2 miles past the College Park exit and tried running into the woods where officers caught and arrested him. He was found with meth, cocaine, and a handgun.
After running a criminal background check, officers say they found out Martin is not allowed to have a firearm in South Carolina because of a previous robbery conviction.
Police confirmed the vehicle as stolen.
Reports state Martin bought the vehicle from someone else who stole it. Evidence shows he knew it was stolen when he bought it, reports say.
Martin is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center and has been assigned a total bond amount of $200,000.
