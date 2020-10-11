RCSD searching for UofSC student last seen near the Olympia-Granby area

RCSD searching for UofSC student last seen near the Olympia-Granby area
RCSD searching for UofSC student last seen on near the Olympia area (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | October 10, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT - Updated October 11 at 9:52 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a University of South Carolina student reported missing.

Samuel Laundon, 19, was reported missing around 1 p.m.

Officials say he was last seen in the Olympia-Granby area. He was wearing a green t-shirt, white shorts, a blue jacket, and black shoes.

RCSD is investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.