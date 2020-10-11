RCSD searching for UofSC student last seen near the Olympia-Granby area

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a University of South Carolina student reported missing.
Samuel Laundon, 19, was reported missing around 1 p.m.
Officials say he was last seen in the Olympia-Granby area. He was wearing a green t-shirt, white shorts, a blue jacket, and black shoes.
RCSD is investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
