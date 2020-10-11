S.C. reports 716 new cases of COVID-19, and 2 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 716 new COVID-19 cases and 2 additional confirmed deaths.
Friday’s report brings the total number of confirmed cases to 151,649, probable cases to 5,757, confirmed deaths to 3,348, and 204 probable deaths.
Today, DHEC provided new guidelines for outdoor and indoor visitation at nursing homes and community residential care facilities, commonly referred to as assisted living facilities. These guidelines are also recommended for intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
“The guidelines for both indoor and outdoor visitation are based on the most recent CMS guidance for reopening nursing homes, as well as CDC guidance for COVID-19 in nursing homes,” DHEC officials said. “The visitation status of all nursing homes and community residential care facilities in the state will begin to be provided in a new weekly report which will be available online for the first time on Tuesday, Oct. 13.”
