Shooting in Charleston leaves one in hospital, police investigating

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital Sunday.
Dispatch received the initial call at 7:43 p.m. about a shooting in the 200 block of America Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they say the victim had already been transported to an area hospital by a civilian.
No word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.
Investigators are gathering information to help determine a motive for the shooting and identity suspect/suspects. Police say there isn’t any ongoing threat to the community. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty Charleston Police Department Central detective.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.