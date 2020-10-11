Shooting in Charleston leaves one in hospital, police investigating

By Landon Boozer | October 11, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT - Updated October 11 at 8:21 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital Sunday.

Dispatch received the initial call at 7:43 p.m. about a shooting in the 200 block of America Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say the victim had already been transported to an area hospital by a civilian.

No word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Investigators are gathering information to help determine a motive for the shooting and identity suspect/suspects. Police say there isn’t any ongoing threat to the community. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty Charleston Police Department Central detective.

