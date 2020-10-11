Three dead after crash in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people have died after a crash in Berkeley County Sunday afternoon.
The crash 4:30 p.m. on Nexton Parkway near Brighton Park Boulevard.
Troopers say a Toyota Avalon was traveling south on Nexton Parkway when it attempted to make a left onto Brighton Park Boulevard when it was hit by a Jeep Wrangler traveling north on Nexton Parkway.
The driver of the Wrangler was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to State Troopers.
The three occupants of the Avalon died as a result of the crash. The driver and front passenger were wearing their seatbelt, however Highway Patrol says the passenger in the backseat passenger was not.
The crash remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.
