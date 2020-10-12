AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s shaky claims on virus, Dem misfires

HARRIS, citing precedent for waiting to fill a Supreme Court vacancy until after the November election: “Abraham Lincoln was up for reelection, and it was 27 days before the election, and a seat became open on the United States Supreme Court. Abraham Lincoln’s party was in charge, not only in the White House, but the Senate. But honest Abe said it’s not the right thing to do. The American people deserve to make the decision about who will be the next president of the United States, and then that person can select who will serve for a lifetime on the highest court.” — vice-presidential debate Wednesday.