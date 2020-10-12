Charleston Co. School Board members may give themselves a pay raise

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School Board members say they are meeting Monday afternoon to discuss and vote on a pay raise for themselves.
It’s unclear how much they’re considering, they say each member is making $25/meeting.
“For several years, school board members have discussed adjusting salaries so that board member compensation is more in line with similar elected officials locally as well as board counterparts in other large district’s across the state," the board’s agenda stated.
In Greenville, the state’s largest school district, board members make $12,366/year, and in Berkeley County, the state’s fourth largest school district, they make $7,200/year. The raise, if passed, would go into effect after November’s election.
Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait is also set to give an update on where things stand in the district’s reopening plans and an update on the district’s Measure of Academic Progress (MAP) scores.
“The MAP scores show the heavy negative impact of closure of schools,” the agenda stated. “In a normal year, the percentile range of a student (where a student scores in comparison with his peers across the country) does not vary significantly from fall to fall. This year the variance is stark.”
The board could also take action after the Shared Future group sent a request that the board reconvene Mission Critical facilitators to continue the work they began last year.
