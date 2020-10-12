Charleston County School Board members approve pay raises for themselves

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board voted to give themselves a pay raise at a Monday afternoon meeting.
A board committee approved a pay raise to $800 per month for board members and $900 per month for the board chair.
Currently, each member earns $25 per meeting.
“For several years, school board members have discussed adjusting salaries so that board member compensation is more in line with similar elected officials locally as well as board counterparts in other large district’s across the state,” the board’s agenda stated.
In Greenville, the state’s largest school district, board members make $12,366 per year, and in Berkeley County, the state’s fourth largest school district, they make $7,200 per year.
The raise would go into effect after November’s election.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.