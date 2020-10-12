Charleston to host school supply drive-thru event Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston will host a school supply distribution event this Sunday for students in need of school supplies.
It will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center at 265 Fishburne St., city spokesman Jack O’Toole said.
Volunteers will hand out approximately 1,000 bags that contain a variety of items like spiral notebooks, folders, pencil cases, pencils, pens, crayons, highlighters, rulers, erasers and pencil sharpeners.
Drivers are asked to enter the parking lot through the back of the property near the pool and circle around to the front of the building where volunteers will deliver pre-packaged bags to each car. Vehicles will then exit by turning right onto Fishburne Street, he said.
Each car will receive one pre-packaged bag and may receive up to two additional bags upon request, O’Toole said. The distribution will continue while supplies last.
All volunteers will be required to wear face masks and gloves and drivers are asked to remain in their cars while the distribution takes place.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the city’s annual First Day Festival, which normally happens in August just before the start of the school year. O’Toole said the Mayor’s Office for Children, Youth and Families and the Department of Recreation teamed up to collect school supplies and safely deliver them.
