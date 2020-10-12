CofC Virtual Town Halls to feature 1st Congressional district candidates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston is hosting virtual town halls featuring candidates for the state’s 1st Congressional District race.
It’s part of the college’s Bully Pulpit series.
On Monday, incumbent and Democratic U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham will take part in a virtual town hall at 5 p.m.
On Wednesday, Republican State Representative Nancy Mace will take part in a virtual town hall at 4 p.m.
The town halls will include live remarks from each candidate followed by viewer questions. You can watch the town halls through Microsoft Teams. Viewers can submit questions through a Q&A tab during the event.
Here are the links to access each town hall:
U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham: https://bit.ly/3cGSTay
State Representative Nancy Mace: https://bit.ly/2FIkigb
For more information about the Bully Pulpit series visit this site.
