Cold fronts to bring small rain chances, cooler weather by week’s end!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The tropical air mass that moved into the Lowcountry this weekend will stick around for the first few days of this week. Hurricane Delta is responsible for bringing the warm and muggy conditions and despite the remnants pulling away, the humidity will stick around for another 48 hours. A cold front will move through late Tuesday and that will help to lower the humidity starting on Wednesday. A more significant cold front will move through on Friday bringing much cooler weather for the upcoming weekend. Rain chances will be slim this week but we can’t rule out one or two spotty showers later today, late Tuesday or on Friday. Less 1/4″ of rain is expected between now and Sunday.