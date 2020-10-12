Coroner identifies man killed in Dorchester County shooting

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the 21-year-old man fatally shot during an apparent burglary.
Dallas White of Summerville died at the Summerville Medical Center at approximately 10:20 p.m. Friday, according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers.
Deputies responded just before 10 p.m. to the 100 block of King Street near Summerville to a report of shots fired, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson said.
Deputies learned one person had been shot inside a home after an altercation with a homeowner during a burglary, Carson said. The man was taken by private vehicle to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
Brouthers ordered an autopsy for White at MUSC on Monday.
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.