FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temps continue through tomorrow!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ahead of a weak cold front temperatures are staying warm and muggy. Overnight lows will cool to near 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Highs tomorrow will likely climb back to the mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. A front will near the area late and a couple of showers are possible ahead of it in the late afternoon and evening hours. Slightly cooler and drier air will move in starting Wednesday. Afternoons will feel warm and pleasant midweek and mornings will feel much less muggy.