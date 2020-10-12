FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temps continue through tomorrow!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ahead of a weak cold front temperatures are staying warm and muggy. Overnight lows will cool to near 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Highs tomorrow will likely climb back to the mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. A front will near the area late and a couple of showers are possible ahead of it in the late afternoon and evening hours. Slightly cooler and drier air will move in starting Wednesday. Afternoons will feel warm and pleasant midweek and mornings will feel much less muggy.
A much stronger cold front will move through late Friday and temperatures will drop significantly! Highs this weekend should top out in the upper 60s-feeling more like Fall! Any rain that develops this week should be light and brief. Aside from a couple of late day showers tomorrow there is a very low shower chance this Thursday and Friday.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy; LOW: 68.
TOMORROW: Sun and clouds; HIGH: 86.
WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine; HIGH: 81.
THURSDAY: Warm and pleasant: 82.
FRIDAY: Warm with an isolated shower; HIGH: 82.
SATURDAY: Chilly and dry; HIGH: 68.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.