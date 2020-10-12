Hwy 61 and 165 road improvements begin

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says they will begin road improvements on Highway 61 in Dorchester County Monday.
Officials say the construction will be on a 6.5-mile portion of Highway 61, from Bacons Bridge Road to the Dorchester/Charleston County line.
SCDOT plans to reconstruct the existing 10-foot lanes so they will have uniform 11′ travel lanes and 3′ paved shoulders. SCDOT’s Traffic Engineering Office says this will provide approximately 3.5 feet of additional pavement in each direction.
Banks Construction crews say they plan to resurface the travel lanes as well as add centerline rumble strips, edge line rumble strips, and wider, brighter pavement markings.
SCDOT’s Traffic Engineering Office says during a five-year traffic engineering analysis of this area, Highway 61 averaged 32 crashes yearly, 10 of which were road departure crashes.
During the same period, engineers say the segment of SC-61 averaged three fatal or serious injury crashes yearly.
Based on the analysis, SCDOT says they predict these safety improvements will reduce fatal and injury crashes by approximately 40%.
Lane closures and work zone flagging operations will be in effect 24 hours a day, and officials say that’s for about two- to three-mile stretches of the corridor.
“Temporary inconvenience during construction will result in much-needed progress,” South Carolina Transportation Secretary Christy Hall said. “Thanks to significant community involvement, SCDOT is delivering an improved and safer road while preserving all of the corridor’s trees and historic beauty.”
Construction is expected to be complete in December 2020 and SCDOT says the project is funded by the gas tax increase.
It is part of SCDOT’s 10-Year Plan to improve the state’s roads and bridges. SCDOT says the 10-Year Plan focuses on improving the state’s most dangerous rural roads, resurfacing the most traveled and aging corridors, repairing or replacing deteriorating bridges, and improving key portions of our interstates.
