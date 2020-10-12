Investigators determining if shooting of driver, fatal shooting of teen related

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies say they are determining whether the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old man and the shooting of a driver on Saturday are related.
Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said they believe the shooting involving the 17-year-old happened in the Johnsonville area of Smoaks.
Deputies initially responded to a call for someone who had been shot at an undisclosed location and then driven to a family home.
“Deputies and medical personnel from Colleton Fire Rescue made contact with family members who were driving the unconscious victim toward Walterboro for help," the sheriff’s office said.
The victim had suffered at least two gunshot wounds.
He was transported to Colleton Medical Center where he subsequently died from his injuries.
“Responding deputies and Investigators were provided very little information as to where the incident occurred and who may have been involved,” CCSO officials said.
The second shooting investigation occurred after another caller reported damage to a vehicle from gunfire which led deputies to a possible crime scene location at a remote intersection off Drain Road.
“This location is poorly lit and a considerable distance from the closest residence,” CCSO officials said.
The driver was struck by gunfire and was unable to see or identify any suspects or vehicles.
Deputies said the driver was transported to Colleton Medical Center for minor injuries that resulted from the incident.
“CCSO Investigators, assisted by Agents from SLED’s Crime Scene Unit, processed the crime scene well into Sunday morning,” the sheriff’s office said. “A substantial amount of evidence was collected from the scene and Investigators are confident that they will eventually piece together what happened and identify those involved. At this time, Investigators are still working to determine if the two incidents are even connected.”
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
