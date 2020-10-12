Lexington police need help to find missing at-risk teen

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Police need the public’s help to find a missing Lexington teen who is “in crisis,” Chief Terrence Green said.
Meredyth Conrad, 17, left her home on Creek Side Lane overnight, detectives said. That’s in the Creekside Farms subdivision.
She was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday.
Conrad is a white girl who is 5-foot 4-inches and 160 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.
Police do not know what she may be wearing or if she is with anyone.
She is considered at-risk.
Anyone who sees Conrad or knows where she is should call Detective Miramontes at 803-358-1520.
