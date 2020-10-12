Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 4)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 0 catches in a 27-3 loss to Baltimore. The Summerville alum has 14 catches for 118 yards
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 1 tackle, 1 TFL and 1 sack in a 27-3 loss to Baltimore. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 17 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 pass deflections and 1 sack
John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played offensive line in a 40-32 win over Kansas City
NFC
Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - No tackles in a 20-19 win over Tampa Bay. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 2 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack.
Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played tackle in a 27-26 win over Minnesota
Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Had 3 tackles in a 43-17 loss to Miami. The Goose Creek alum has 12 tackles and 2 pass deflections
