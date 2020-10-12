Parent Survival Guide: Managing seasonal allergies during COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the community starts to enjoy all that fall has to offer, some people are also feeling the effects of the not so pretty things the season might bring.
For Charlotte Schronce who’s four-year-old son Ivan deals with allergies, it’s not only the ragweed that can cause flare ups.
“He was allergic to cats, dogs, mice, ragweed, dust mites a lot of other outdoor allergies which is not good because we spend 90% of our time outdoors,” Schronce said.
Schronce says after years of using several over the counter medications she eventually moved Ivan to allergy shots 18 weeks ago.
“I have noticed a tremendous difference in his breathing and he’s not coughing as much he was coughing through the night it was just a mess,” Schronce said.
Charleston Allergy and Asthma’s Dr. Lindsey Stoltz-Steadman says allergies along with the cold and flu season and the pandemic can lead to some confusion and a crossover of symptoms for allergy patients.
“So all of that nasal congestion the runny nose the sinus pressure the drainage sometimes post nasal drip can cause sore throat and some irritation so all of that can be seen with any upper respiratory illness including coronavirus,” Stoltz-Steadman said.
She says there is one symptom that’s not allergy related.
“One of the biggest things I tell people is you have a fever or a temp greater than 100, or 100.4 or higher, that’s not from allergies they don’t cause a fever,” Stoltz-Setadman said.
Dr. Stolz-Steadman says a skin test is necessary to get a true diagnosis as to what you’re allergic.
She says on top of that make sure to avoid those things that can be a trigger.
“Weeds are the biggest thing in the fall and we have a lot of mold happening all year round and typically during the fall season,” Stolz-Steadman said.
“We go to the palmetto parks and playgrounds and wrestle in the grass everything little boys love to do and the shots have made a tremendous difference,” Schronce said.
Dr. Stolz-Steadman says there are plenty of over the counter medications and sprays available that can greatly help your fall allergies. She says in office allergy shots, also known as immunotherapy, are one of the best options.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.