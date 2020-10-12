S.C. reports 584 new cases of COVID-19, 7 additional deaths

S.C. reports 584 new cases of COVID-19, 7 additional deaths
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 584 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 152,242. (Source: AP)
By Chloe Rafferty | October 12, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT - Updated October 12 at 2:19 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 584 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 152,242.

Monday’s report also included seven additional confirmed deaths, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to the disease to 3,355.

With 26 new probable cases and no new probable deaths, there are currently 5,813 probable COVID-19 cases and 204 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,640,138
Total tests reported to DHEC on Saturday 6,424
Percent Positive in latest test results 9.1%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Friday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,819 86
Berkeley County 5,547 86
Charleston County 15,955 249
Colleton County 1,107 41
Dorchester County 4,238 88
Georgetown County 1,779 34
Orangeburg County 3,171 127
Williamsburg County 1,225 37

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

COVID19-Case_and_Probable_S... by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

COVID19-COVID-Death-Summary... by Live 5 News



Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.