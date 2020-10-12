S.C. reports 584 new cases of COVID-19, 7 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 584 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 152,242.
Monday’s report also included seven additional confirmed deaths, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to the disease to 3,355.
With 26 new probable cases and no new probable deaths, there are currently 5,813 probable COVID-19 cases and 204 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Friday afternoon.
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.