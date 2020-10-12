Shelter animals from Louisiana evacuated from Hurricane Delta arrive in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry animal shelter received more than a dozen dogs and cats from animal rescues outside New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Delta.
Pet Helpers took in seven dogs and six cats from areas under evacuation because of the hurricane. The animals are some of the most vulnerable, as other shelter pets had already been evacuated to closer, regional shelters, Pet Helpers spokesman Will Howell.
“We are so proud that rescues from all across the country can band together and protect animals in the areas that need help the most,” Pet Helpers Executive Director Melissa Susko said. “We are excited to see these animals find safe, new homes in the Lowcountry.”
Each animal will receive a comprehensive veterinary exam and will be fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered at the time of their adoptions.
The animals came from rescues in Jefferson and St. Mary’s Parishes in Louisiana, Howell said. The effort is part of a partnership with the Charleston Animal Society, the Human Society of the United States and CAS’s No Kill South Carolina initiative to clear room for incoming animals displaced by Delta.
A total of 49 dogs and 33 cats have been placed in 10 shelters across South Carolina, North Carolina and Florida.
To help care for the animals until they can be adopted, Pet Helpers is asking for monetary donations at their website. Checks can also be mailed to Pet Helpers 1447 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412. For questions on how your donation makes a difference, or for assistance in donating, please email Natassia Donohue, Director of Fund Development, at ndonohue@pethelpers.org.
Pet Helpers Adoption Center and Spay/Neuter Clinic is a 501(c)3 and donations are tax-deductible.
