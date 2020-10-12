Some restaurants profiting more following lift on capacity limits

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville restaurant owner says they are making more money now that they can operate at full capacity.
The owner of Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar, Jason Thorpe, says the pandemic has been devastating for his business.
“I’d say 20% to 30% of lost revenue over the last three to four months,” Thorpe said “It’s been tough staffing wise. A lot of people were able to get some unemployment and making more than they were coming to work so it’s been tough.”
On Oct. 2, Gov. Henry McMaster allowed restaurants to operate at 100% capacity. They were previously operating at 50% capacity.
“It was great news to hear we actually immediately changed to full capacity and the sales are right back to where they were before the pandemic started,” Thorpe said.
Thorpe says his staff wears masks, extra sanitation is taking place, and they have a team that comes to spray the dining room with disinfectants once a month.
“Having more seats filled in the restaurant is definitely more revenue coming in the door,” Thorpe said.
He says they are also keeping condiments off the table and are wiping them down after every use.
“As a restaurant we’re still a business, we have employees we have to take care of. We try to do the best we can,” Thorpe said. “We’re not going to make everybody happy every day, but at the end the day we’re here to take care of the guests and serve food for people that need to eat.”
Healthcare workers have recommendations on what you should consider when dining out.
