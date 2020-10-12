Three tornadoes touched down Sunday across the Grand Strand, Pee Dee, NWS says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three confirmed tornadoes touched down Sunday afternoon along the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee, according to the National Weather Service.
An EF-1 tornado in Dillon County crossed I-95 between Latta and Dillon near mile marker 184 around 3:20 p.m., the NWS said. It caused trees to snap on the side of the highway, in addition to causing roof damage to some structures.
The NWS also said a confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down around 4:20 p.m. on Oak Street between Four Mile Road and Cultra Road in the Conway area.
This tornado damaged multiple structures. One person suffered minor injuries but was treated on scene by Horry County Fire Rescue crews.
In addition, according to NWS, an EF-0 tornado touched down in the Red Hill area, just north of Conway, shortly after 4:30 p.m.
The NWS said this tornado toppled trees and caused fences to fall in the Bridgewater community off of Highway 90.
