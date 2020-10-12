Troopers: One dead after tractor crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a car hit a tractor trailer on Highway 17-A.
Troopers say they responded to a crash at around 5:15 a.m. Monday when a Chevy Impala hit a tractor trailer near Lazy Hill Road.
Both cars were heading north on Highway 17-A when troopers say the tractor trailer slowed down and the Chevy Impala, unable to stop, hit the tractor trailer.
Troopers say the driver of the Impala was not wearing their seatbelt and died on the scene, while the driver of the tractor trailer did not suffer any injuries.
South Carolina Highway Patrol say they are investigating. For more information on the victim, contact the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.
