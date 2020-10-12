Up to $1,000 reward offered for information leading to Chester County preacher’s killer

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies have provided a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a Chester County preacher.
Up to a $1,000 reward is offered for tips leading to an arrest of the person responsible for shooting and killing Evangelist Rodsvick “Van” Mobley during a home invasion on July 25 in Edgemoor, South Carolina.
There are three ways to submit a tip: 1. Mobile Tip: Download the P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android device; 2. Web Tip: go to www.CrimeSC.com and click “Submit a Tip;” 3. Phone Tip: call toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274- 6372).
Deputies in Chester County say 47-year-old Mobley was killed in an apparent home invasion.
Deputies responded to the home on Curry Road in Edgemoor around 2:19 a.m. There, they found a person dead inside the house.
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office, SLED and the Chester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.