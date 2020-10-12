Walter Scott’s father passes away

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Family members say Walter Scott’s father passed away last week.
According to his family, 77-year-old Elder Walter Scott died last week. His wife, Judy Scott, passed away this past January.
The couple’s son, Walter Scott, was shot and killed by former North Charleston Police officer Michael Slager on April 4, 2015.
The family says there will be a public viewing at Dickerson Mortuary this Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The family is urging attendants to wear masks.
