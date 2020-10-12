Wando, Oceanside girls win state swimming titles

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wando and Oceanside Collegiate each brought home state championships from the South Carolina High School League state swimming finals held at the new North Charleston Aquatic Center on Saturday.
The Warriors won their 4th straight state title at the AAAAA level beating Spartanburg by just 26 points in the final standings. Ashley Ridge would finish in 8th place.
Wando would be led by Mary Shaw who earned the Warriors lone first place finish of the day, winning the 100 yard breaststroke.
Oceanside won the AA level title for the 2nd straight year holding on to beat St. Joseph’s Catholic by 97 points. Bishop England finished in 4th place while Academic Magnet placed 5th.
The Landsharks had 4 winners in events during the day including Kendal Chun who won the 200 yard Individual Medley, the 100 yard backstroke and was part of the team that won the 400 yard freestyle relay. Grace Isaacs was also part of that squad and she also won the 50 yard freestyle.
At the AAAA level, Lucy Beckham High finished in 3rd place in their first ever state final while James Island finished in 5th.
